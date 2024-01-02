YSRTP chief YS Sharmila recently announced the wedding of her son YS Raja Reddy on social media. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, YS Sharmila said that she is delighted to share the news of her son, YS Raja Reddy's engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18. "Delighted to share the news of my son YS Raja Reddy’s engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18th, with their wedding set for February 17th, 2024," her tweet read. She also said that on Tuesday, January 2, they will visit the YSR ghat at Idupulapaya to present the first invitation card and seek dad's blessings. YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Sister Likely To Join Congress, May Get Significant Role Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Reports.

Sharmila’s Son To Tie Knot on February 17

Wishing everyone a blessed 2024! Delighted to share the news of my son YS Raja Reddy’s engagement to his sweetheart Atluri Priya on January 18th, with their wedding set for February 17th, 2024. Tomorrow, we’ll visit YSR ghat at Idupulapaya, accompanied by the soon-to-be bride… pic.twitter.com/JVp91hppsi — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)