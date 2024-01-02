Amaravati, January 2: According to reports, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, who founded the YSR Telangana Party, would be joining the Congress this week. This happens not long after the Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana's Assembly elections, ending the party's hegemony in the state. Reports claim that the Congress leadership intends to assign Sharmila a significant position in Andhra Pradesh before the state elections and the Lok Sabha election that will take place the following year.

It is understood that the action is intended to revitalise the Congress in Andhra Pradesh. At a time when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a significant opposition party, is fighting for influence, the party believes that individuals who are prepared to quit the YSRCP may now join the Congress. YS Sharmila ‘Slaps’ Woman Constable While Being Detained By Police to Prevent Her From Visiting SIT Office in TSPSC Question Paper Leak Case (Watch Video).

Back in 2012, when Telangana was still a part of Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila made headlines. As the statehood movement gained momentum, her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy broke from the Congress and founded the YSCRP. Eighteen MLAs joined him, while one Congress MP quit. Several bypolls were made possible by this. YS Vijayamma, Reddy's mother, and YS Sharmila, his sister, spearheaded the effort when he was incarcerated following his imprisonment for corruption. By far, the YSCRP led the polls. Telangana: YS Sharmila’s Arrest, Attack on Her Convoy Trigger Tension in Warangal.

In 2021, after nine years, Sharmila claimed to have political disagreements with her brother. She emphasised further that Telangana is devoid of YSRCP presence. She declared the creation of the YSR Telangana Party in July of that year and began her campaign against the previous administration, which was headed by K Chandrashekar Rao. Sharmila had said earlier in the year that she will not run in the Telangana poll. At that point, she had said that she did not want to jeopardise the Congress's chances of winning the election.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).