Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, passed away today, February 1, in Ahmedabad. She was 86 years old at the time of her death. Zakia Jafri was known for fighting legal battles in Gujarat riots cases. Her husband, Ehsan Jafri, was killed in the Gulberg housing society during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Condoling her death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Zakia Jafri will be remembered for dedicating her life to fighting against communalism. Zakia Jafri Dedicated Her Life to Fight Against Communalism: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Zakia Jafri Passes Away at 86

Zakia Jafri, Who Fought Legal Battle In Gujarat Riots Cases, Passes Awayhttps://t.co/232MK3G1jD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 1, 2025

