In compliance with a government order, food delivery platform Zomato has temporarily halted the delivery of non-vegetarian items in several North Indian states. The absence of non-veg food options on the platform led to widespread speculation among users, with many taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their concerns. It is believed that this move is in observance of the consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, an event of significant cultural and religious importance. In response to user queries, Zomato clarified on X that the decision to suspend the delivery of non-veg items was in line with a government notice. “We have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as per govt. notice. Hope this clarification helps,” stated Zomato’s customer care support. Zomato Orders 2023: Biryani Becomes ’Most-Ordered Dish' in India With Over 10.09 Crore Orders Placed on Platform.

Zomato Suspends Delivery of Non-Veg Items

Non-Veg items temporarily vanish from Zomato platform for a day! In response to a government order, #Zomato has temporarily suspended delivery services of non-vegetarian food items in several states of North India. Move in respect with the consecration ceremony of #RamMandir in… pic.twitter.com/f4XigDIC9H — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)