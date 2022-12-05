ABP Asmita, a Gujarati news channel, is hosting live streaming of its exit poll results 2022 for Gujarat assembly elections. The exit poll results 2022 live streaming is available at ABP Asmita's YouTube channel. The exit poll results will predict the likely outcome of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. Will the BJP retain power in Gujarat? Will the Congress make a comeback? Will the AAP make an impact? Watch ABP Asmita exit poll results 2022 live streaming in Gujarati below.

Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming in Gujarati on ABP Asmita:

