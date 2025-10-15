The Janata Dal United (JDU) has released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025, signalling a strong contest in key constituencies. Notable names include Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa and senior leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who will contest from Sarai Ranjan. The list also features sitting MLAs and prominent leaders such as Vidyasagar Nishad (Morwa), Dhumal Singh (Ekma), Kaushal Kishore (Rajgir), and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar). The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises Government Job for 1 Member of Every Family if Voted to Power (Watch Video).

JDU Releases First List of 57 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections

Janata Dal United (JDU) releases the first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/Zb2G7PZvv0 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

