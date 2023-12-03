The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Speaking about the CM face in Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, party's candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "This curiosity was there for months now...Party has its strategy. We contested this election under collective leadership in Rajasthan". He also said that the party's Parliamentary Board will make a decision on who will the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. "Whoever is given the responsibility, together we will try to bring in time that will make for the last five years of Rajasthan," he stated. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Seeks Blessings of Women Workers As Party Heads Towards Landslide Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls in State (Watch Video).

Party Has Its Strategy

#WATCH | #RajasthanElections2023 | On CM face, BJP candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says, "...This curiosity was there for months now...Party has its strategy. We contested this election under collective leadership in Rajasthan. Now, the party's Parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/0FiUu6nlW1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

