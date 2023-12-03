According to the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 164 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is ahead in 64 seats. Amid all this, a viral video shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking blessings of the party's women workers. The 29-second video clip shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking blessings of the party's women workers in Bhopal as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state. ‘Ek Hazaro Me Mera Bhaiya Hai’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Supporters Sing Bollywood Song As BJP Sweeps Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Seeks Blessings of Women Workers

#WATCH | | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of party's women workers as the party heads towards a massive victory in the state. pic.twitter.com/Qhv1a4Bm9T — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

