While exit polls suggest a BJP edge in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the Phalodi Satta Bazaar predicts an AAP majority. According to the Matka players in the betting market, AAP is expected to secure 37-39 seats, while BJP may get 32-34. The Congress, which has been out of power for a decade, might win one seat. The prediction indicates a close fight but gives AAP a slight advantage over BJP. If accurate, this would contradict major exit polls that forecast a BJP win. The final results on February 8 will determine which prediction holds true. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP’s Comeback After 27 Years and AAP Seen Sliding to Second Spot, Predict Exit Polls.

Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025 by Phalodi Satta Bazaar

#DelhiElections2025 | What Satta Bazaar projects? Phalodi Satta Bazaar: - AAP: 37-39 - BJP: 32-34 - Cong: 01 Prediction: - Close fight, but AAP is ahead of the BJP - Cong may open account after 10 years@NavikaKumar takes us through these projections. pic.twitter.com/RqwlLY3QJl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 5, 2025

