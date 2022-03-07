Exit polls in Goa on Monday predicted hung assembly in the state with contest neck and neck fight between Congress and BJP. The India Today-Axis My India Poll gave the numbers of Seats in a range between 15-20 to Congress, 14-18 to BJP, 2-5 to TMC and Alliance. A poll prediction by Jan Ki Baat-India News, says BJP is getting 13-19 seats, while the Congress will win 14-19 seats. APP likely to get 3-5 seats.

Goa: 40 Seats.

Exit Poll Congress BJP AAP TMC India Today-Axis My India 15-20 14-18 - 2-5 ABP C-Voter 12-16 13-17 1-5 5-9 Jan Ki Baat India News 14-19 13-19 3-5 1-3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)