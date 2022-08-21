Amid heavy rainfall predicted in the city, all schools to remain closed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal tomorrow, August 22, said District Education Officer.

Madhya Pradesh | All schools to remain closed in Bhopal tomorrow in wake of heavy rainfall: District Education Officer — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 21, 2022

