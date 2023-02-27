Meghalaya voted for Assembly Election 2023 on Monday, February 27. According to Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit poll trends, NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 18-24 seats while BJP is trailing with 4-8 seats. Congress is on 6-12 seats. Others might grab 4-8 seats in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. The results of the Meghalaya Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on March 2. Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023: NPP Likely to Emerge as Single Largest Party, BJP A Distant Second, Says Zee News-Matrize Survey.

Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023:

Meghalaya Exit Poll by Axis My India NPP : 18-24 BJP : 4-8 INC : 6-12 OTH : 4-8 This poll looks mathematically incorrect. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2023

