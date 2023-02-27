The polling in Meghalaya for 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies concluded on Monday, February 27. According to Zee News-Matrize Survey exit poll trends, NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. BJP is on 6-11 seats while Congress is on 3-6 seats. Others might grab 10-19 seats in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. The results of the Meghalaya Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on March 2. Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023: NPP Likely to Get 18-24 Seats, BJP Under Single Digit, Says Axis My India.

Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023:

Meghalaya Exit Poll by Zee-Matrize NPP : 21-26 BJP : 6-11 TMC : 8-13 INC : 3-6 OTH : 10-19 This poll predicts double digit figure for BJP. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2023

