Early trends indicate a neck-and-neck competition as the counting of votes unfolds in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. As of 8.06 am, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leading on three seats each. The state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 74.13 per cent, marking active civic participation during the polls held on November 25. Despite most exit polls favouring the BJP, the current scenario suggests a closely contested battle for control in Rajasthan. The final outcome remains uncertain as counting continues. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting of Vote Begins for 199 Seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023

Early trends as of 8.06 am Rajasthan: BJP ahead in 3 seats, Congress in 3 seats Madhya Pradesh: BJP ahead in 4 seats & Congress in 2 seats Chhattisgarh: Congress ahead in 1 seat. #ElectionResults #Elections2023 @pradip103 #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #RajasthanElections2023… pic.twitter.com/Gcx26nGhYU — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) December 3, 2023

