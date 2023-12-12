Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma, on Tuesday, December 12, met Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to form government in the state. The newly elected Rajasthan Chief Minister was accompanied by his two deputy Chief Ministers - Diya Kumari and Prem Bairwa. Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sharma, elected as an MLA from Sanganer in Jaipur district in the recently concluded assembly elections, has been an office-holder in the BJP state unit. Bhajanlal Sharma To Be New Rajasthan CM: BJP Announces First-Time MLA From Sanganer as Chief Minister of State.

Rajasthan CM-Designate Meets Governor

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma along with his two deputy CMs meets Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to form the government in the state pic.twitter.com/l7jDeq7uFq — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

