Jaipur, December 13: In another surprise, the BJP on Tuesday announced first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Bhajanlal Sharma To Be New Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Sharma, who was elected from Sanganer in Jaipur district in the November 25 Assembly elections, has been an office-holder in the BJP state unit. Bhajanlal Sharma To Be New Rajasthan CM: BJP Picks First-Time MLA From Sanganer for Chief Minister's Post

There will be also be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state - former MP Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

