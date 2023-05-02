The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as party president. Some days ago, he had hinted organisational changes during the party workers' meeting. Now the question arises who will replace Pawar? Sharad Pawar Rubbishes Rumours That Ajit Pawar Would Trigger 'Political Earthquake' in Maharashtra by Joining Hands With BJP.

Sharad Pawar to Step Down as NCP President:

I have decided to step down as NCP president: Sharad Pawar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2023

Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP Chief:

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

