In what can be seen as a new political era in Maharashtra politics, pro-Maratha Sambhaji Brigade on Friday declared an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. "The alliance has not been done keeping in mind electoral gains, but to preserve regional identity," Thackeray said in Mumbai. Angry Over Ban on Flowers and Garlands, Flower Vendors Protest Inside Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Premises; Trust CEO Bhagyashri Banayat Reacts (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

