Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar Congratulate Mamata Banerjee For TMC's Landslide Victory In The West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021:

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)