List of BJP Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

West Bengal Assembly Election BJP realised candidates list for 3 and 4 Phase. BJP MP in #WestBengalElections2021 Union Minister @SuPriyoBabul to contest from Tollygunge MP @swapan55 from Tarakeshwar MP @me_locket from Chinsurah MP @NisithPramanik from Dinhata@BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/r6npnFgI1b — Poll Diary (@poll_diary) March 14, 2021

Bengal Assembly polls: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to contest from Tollygunge — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta to contest from Tarakeshwar Assembly segment in Bengal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

BJP fields its sitting MP Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata Assembly seat in Bengal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)