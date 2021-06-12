Aashka Goradia is one of the gorgeous actresses in the television world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app to keep her fans hooked. Now recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few alluring pictures of her wherein she can be seen donning a sexy black bikini paired with a beautifully printed shrug. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Chin up sweetheart’ It’s time to take your finances in your control. It’s time to invest and time to focus on all that your make and spend. Let’s roll it, stay the course." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)