Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble are officially parents! As the couple has welcomed baby boy. Brent took to his social media to share the good news with fans and shared picture of the newborn's tiny hands on Insta. "This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts," a part of his post reads. The duo had announced their pregnancy in May this year. Aashka Goradia Shares Video of Her Orca-Themed Baby Shower on Insta; Pals Tina Datta and Mouni Roy Attend the Event (Watch Video).

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble Welcome Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Goble (@ibrentgoble)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)