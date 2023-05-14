On the occasion of Mother's Day today, former actress, Aashka Goradia took to Instagram and announced pregnancy. She shared a stunning 'beach baby' video online mentioning that she and her husband Brent Goble will welcome their first child in November this year. Congratulations to the couple! Aashka Goradia Shows Off Her Yoga Skills as She Goes Topless in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Aashka Goradia Is Pregnant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

