Adaa Khan has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media where she is seen in an embellished yellow saree paired with a sleeveless white sequin blouse. The TV actor accessorised the look with golden jhumkas and golden bangles. She styled her hair in a top bun adorned with a white gajra. The Naagin actress opted for a subtle makeup look with a mauve lipstick shade and a bindi. "Can this be counted as a part of #WhatJhumka trend? [sic]," Adaa Khan added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Naagin: Adaa Khan aka Shesha Talks About Reprising Her Role in the 6th Season Of The Supernatural Show.

Here's Adaa Khan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann)

