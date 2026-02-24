England National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to Kandy today, 24 February, for a high-stakes Super 8 clash between England and Pakistan. With the race for the semi-finals intensifying, this fixture represents a significant hurdle for both sides. England enters the game with momentum following a dominant win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan is desperate for a result after their opening Super 8 match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if They Lose Super 8 Match Against England?

For Pakistan, the stakes are particularly high. Having shared points in their previous outing, a defeat tonight would leave their qualification hopes dependent on other results. England, conversely, could secure a place in the semi-finals with a victory today, provided other results in Group 2 fall in their favour.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans across the globe can follow the action through the following official broadcast partners. In India, England vs Pakistan or Pakistan vs England live streaming will be available on JioHotstar and live telecast on Star Sports channels. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Pakistan PTV Sports / Myco Tamasha / ARY Zapp United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event Sky Go / NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow App / Triller TV MENA Region CricLife Max StarzPlay

ENG vs PAK Weather and Pitch Conditions

Unlike the persistent rain that hampered earlier matches in Colombo, the forecast for Pallekele is encouraging. Meteorological reports indicate mostly clear skies with only a 5% to 10% chance of rain during match hours.

The pitch at Pallekele traditionally offers a balanced contest. However, recent matches have shown the surface to be conducive to spin, a factor Pakistan’s "spin-heavy" attack will look to exploit. Dew is expected to play a role in the second innings, which may influence the captain winning the toss to opt for bowling first.

