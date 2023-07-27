Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2023 as she turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl. For the fashion show, the B-town diva was seen sashaying down the runway in heavily embroidered golden bralette paired with fishnet skirt, which also had thigh-high slit detail. Pednekar looked captivating in the modern desi wear. Not to miss, her bang-on makeup game and stunning jewellery. Kiara Advani Serves Desi Barbie Vibes in Pink Bralette and Lehenga As She Turns Showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2023 (Watch Video).

Bhumi Pednekar at ICW 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)