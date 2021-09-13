Billy Porter, the Cinderella star, was clicked at MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 in a shiny ensemble. The sensational actor turned heads with his silver outfit which comprised of a metallic suit paired with sky-high platform boots of the same shade. His overall getup looked quite futuristic and bold. Not to miss, his makeup game, bang-on!

Billy Porter at 2021 VMAs:

