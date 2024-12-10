Jay-Z has been accused in a refiled lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The case, filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee, claims that the incident took place during an VMAs after-party. On December 9, a verified Instagram account for Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, sparked controversy when it ‘liked’ an Instagram post from ABC 7 Chicago regarding the rape allegations made against her son-in-law, Jay-Z. The like quickly attracted attention, but hours later, the 70-year-old Knowles took to Instagram to clarify the situation. She issued clarification stating, “I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me!” Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl: Beyoncé’s Husband Denies Allegations, Slams Attorney Tony Buzbee and Labels Lawsuit a ‘Blackmail Attempt’.

The Post Liked By Tina Knowles

"liked by Ms Tina Knowles"…. Oh she knows. pic.twitter.com/g2vUPUOFf2 — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 9, 2024

Clarification By Beyoncé’s Mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

