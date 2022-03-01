BTS' V loves to share what he does in his daily routine. From posting cute pictures with Yeontan to flaunting his musical skills, Kim Taehyung often keeps his fans updated. This time the Choco Bun has dropped back to back ten mirror selfies from his camera storage and has proved ten times that he is the king of the mirror selcas. In the first post, V wore a long brown coat and paired it with cream colour pants and light frame spectacles. Sharing the pictures, Tae Tae captioned the post, "I was rearranging my album (gallery/camera roll) and (person in suit levitating emoji)." BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Deleted Instagram Stories Are HERE! Check Pics and Videos of Tae Tae That Will Definitely Perk Up Your Mood.

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)