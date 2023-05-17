Sara Ali Khan rocked the Cannes red carpet with her super stylish appearance as she wore a handwoven ivory lehenga from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The actress went all Desi at the Videsi event with a bun with her dupatta pinned to it. She looked simply gorgeous at Cannes 2023 Red Carpet. Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Makes Red Carpet Debut in High-Slit White Gown (View Pic).

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

She is looking absolutely stunning but If she was going ethnic enough, I wish she would have added a little more spice and added nath as well, I think she would have looked more Gorgeous 🤌#SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/eAxOT28gwD — 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐫 ⚘ (@Noor_XD_) May 16, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's Cannes Video

Sara Ali Khan kicked off her #Cannes2023 debut with a namaste. She said, she is proud of her Indianness, attending arguably the world's most famous film festival in a special interview with Brut.#SaraAliKhan #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/j7R5JtvzCs — The Khabriz (@theKhabriz) May 16, 2023

Sara Ali Khan 'Cannes Do It'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

