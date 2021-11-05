Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend celebrated Diwali this year with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, the American model and TV personality shared a video on Instagram that saw her and singer John in desi outfits at NickYanka's home in Los Angeles. In the video, while Teigen could be seen wearing a purple and pink lehenga-choli, Legend, on the other hand, opted for a sherwani.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)