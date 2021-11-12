Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram suggests that she's currently in Dubai chilling. As the actress shared some sultry pics of hers in an animal-print monokini straight from her pool time. In the clicks, she could be seen flaunting her toned body in a blue swimsuit. Apart from being a pool baby, she also soaked herself in the sun and we are loving her vacation photos. Keep them coming girl!

Jacqueline Fernandez in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)