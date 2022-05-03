Jahnvi Kapoor surprised fans with another stunning look. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in a green saree. The heavily embroidered saree looked perfect on the actress. She paired the look with statement golden and red earrings by Karan Johar's Tyaani jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair open. Janhvi Kapoor And Her Vintage-Inspired Pics from New Magazine Photoshoot Will Take Your Breath Away.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

