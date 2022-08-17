The Archies girl Khushi Kapoor is making sure she's seen the right way before making making her Bollywood debut. And so, on Tuesday, the starkid dropped a few clicks of hers on Instagram that screams glamour. In the photos, she can be seen posing sexily in a bodycon dress. Not to miss, her strong makeup and hair game. Kudos to the stylist! 5 Lehengas by Khushi Kapoor that are Perfect for Big Fat Indian Wedding!

Khushi Kapoor in Bodycon Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

