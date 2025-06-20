Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were recently spotted together in London, and a sweet video of the two has gone viral on social media. The couple was spotted on the streets holding hands, and they seemed not only relaxed but happy as well. Janhvi wore a black tube top with joggers, keeping it casual with open hair and minimal makeup. Shikhar matched the vibe in a tee and white pants. Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, was also seen with them. In another viral moment, Janhvi is seen playfully eating from Shikhar’s plate, even though the same dish was served to her. Shikhar proudly gazes at her, and this makes her smile delightfully, which fills fans with swoons about their cute chemistry. Janhvi Kapoor To Get Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? Here’s What We Know.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Walks Hand-in-Hand – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi (@janhvixkhushi)

Janhvi Kapoor Eats From Shikhar Pahariya’s Plate – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

