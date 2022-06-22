Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is all set to enter Bollywood with an OTT release. The star kid has joined the likes of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda to star in Zoya Akhtar's rendition of the popular Archies comics. And while Khushi is often seen exuding all the Gen-Z vibes with her fashion choices, there are times when her ethnic style statements left us wanting for more. Every time Khushi decided to wear a traditional piece, she has picked nothing but a masterpiece by different designers obviously! The Archies: Cast Wraps Up Shoot in Ooty, Khushi Kapoor Shares Pictures (View Pics).

Each time Khushi Kapoor has decided to stun us with her ethnic fashion, she has managed to get it right! Filled with some stellar pieces, her traditional wardrobe is equal parts dreamy and elegant. From Manish Malhotra to Anita Dongre, Janhvi Kapoor's darling sister has the best names made available to her and she flaunts them to the fullest. With a wardrobe as chic as hers, it deserves to be worn at some big fat Indian wedding. Don't believe us? Check out some of her most stunning outfits below. Khushi Kapoor Shares an Old Picture of ‘The Coolest’ Parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor!

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

In Anushree Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).