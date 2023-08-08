Malaika Arora always ups her fashion game with her latest looks and outfits. Recently the actress shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram. Malaika can be seen wearing a beautiful lime green Banarasi saree with sequin borders. She paired it with a matching V-neck blouse. Malaika Arora completed the ensemble with stunning jewellery that included dangling earrings, a bracelet and a choker necklace. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

