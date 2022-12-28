Mouni Roy is a fashionista and her social media handle is a proof of the same. She has now put up a post in a high slit see-through skirt flaunting her toned legs paired with an ornate top wear. She looks nothing less than a royal bejeweled princess. Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Petite Figure in Bralette Top Paired With Pants; View Hot Pics of the Brahmastra Actress!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

