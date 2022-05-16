Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Inspired by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' series, sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are all set to give fans a sneak peek into their lives with 'Shining with the Sharmas'.

As per a source, the particular show will be available on the online platform from mid-May with new content being released weekly.

"They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions," the source confirmed.

Neha and Aisha are quite active on social media. They never fail to impress their fans with their workout videos and pictures.

For those unaware, Neha and Aisha are actors. Neha is best known for her roles in 'Crook', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', and 'Illegal' among others. On the other hand, Neha was seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate'. (ANI)

