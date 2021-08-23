Newlywed Disha Parmar Vaidya is an avid social media user. She often treats her fans with her stunning pictures. On Monday, the gorgeous diva has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few beautiful pictures of her in a teal blue ethnic outfit. While sharing the same, she wrote, "So Many reasons to just be Happy!" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)