Actress Dia Mirza posted an array of photos on Instagram in a beautiful yellow saree to receive the Champions Of Change award. Those pictures got us thinking about how apt this saree look is for Navratri 2021 Day 1 celebration. Sharad Navratri or October Navratri 2021 is beginning on October 7 and continues until October 15. And the colour decided to wear on the first day of Navratri 2021 is YELLOW! Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Dia is wearing an intricately hand-painted kalamkari saree on handwoven silk (woven in Benaras). It is painted by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi using organic colours.

Dress Up Lika Dia Mirza on Navratri 2021 Day 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

