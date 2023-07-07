Raashii Khanna has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Farzi actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a floral print pink salwar suit with a v-neckline. She accesorised the look with oxidised earrings. The Bollywood actor looks stunning in her front braided hair styled in loose curls. Her dewy makeup look added a glam quotient to the look. "Being lost to being found [sic]," read the caption of Raashii Khanna's glamorous Instagram post. Raashii Khanna Loves Pizza As Much As We Do, Farzi Actor Poses in Bathrobe Having a Slice of Pizza (Check Pictures).

Check Raashii Khanna's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)