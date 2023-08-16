Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Shaakuntalam actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a black and white striped crop top paired with a matching layer skirt. Samantha accessorised the look with black shades, golden earrings and a bracelet. The actor styled the look with black heels and opted for a nude makeup look. Samantha looks absolutely stylish in her wavy bob hairstyle. "Go big or go home [sic]," the actor added in the caption of the Instagram post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vacays in Bali, Shares Stylish Pics in Sleeveless White Playsuit (View Pics).

Here's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)