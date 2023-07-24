Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently holidaying in Bali. The Shaakuntalam actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a white playsuit. Samantha accessorised the look with a beige colour hat. She looks absolutely gorgeous in her short hairdo and minimal makeup look. The actor style the look with a delicate chain and a ring. In one of the pictures, Samantha is seen posing with a friend. "Mornings like these [sic]," Samantha wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Check Samantha's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)