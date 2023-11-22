Sanjeeda Sheikh sizzles in a recent Instagram post, donning a red bralette paired with a sheer black top adorned with dots, complemented by a matching long skirt. Her wet hair adds to the allure as she exudes joy in the radiant photos. The actress opts for a simple, minimal makeup look, showcasing her natural beauty for the cameras. Sanjeeda Shaikh Roped In To Play a Pivotal Role in Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-Starrer - Reports.

Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram Post

