Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday (March 17) and posted some super gorgeous yet sexy pictures of herself. Shanaya can be seen wearing a beautiful white mini bodycon dress. The Bollywood debutante kept her looks simple by pairing the outfit with a sweet earpiece. However, Shanaya's bestie Suhana Khan is in awe of the clicks. She commented, "Hottt" with a white heart emoji. Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Shashank Khaitan's Directorial! Check Out Her Look As Nimrit In Karan Johar’s Film (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Check Out Suhana Khan's Comment On Bestie Shanaya Kapoor's Picture:

Suhana Khan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)