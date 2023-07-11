Shilpa Shetty has dropped some stunning photos of her on social media. The Dhadkan actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a pink embellished saree with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with red stilettos. The Bollywood actor styled the look with statement earrings and a stylish hand chain. Her wavy middle parted open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. "Prettiest [sic]," a fan commented on Shilpa Shetty's gorgeous Instagram post. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black and White Striped Dress at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 (View Pics).

Check Shilpa Shetty's Post Here:

