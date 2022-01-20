Surbhi Chandna oozes glamour in her latest Instagram post. She has dropped a series of pictures on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her curves and chiselled legs. The beauty donned a gorgeous black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit. She has accessorised her outfit with stunning pair of earrings, rings and matching pair of footwear. She kept her makeup and hairstyle minimal yet chic. While sharing the pictures she captioned it as “Better And THINNER In Black”.

Surbhi Chandna Sizzles In A Black Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)