Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared her classy and bold pictures. In one of the click she can be seen donning a cool sunglass with red hot lipstick and in the another click she can be seen posing on a yacht. Sushmita is wearing a loose fitted tiger printed comfy outfit. Sushmita Sen Walks the Ramp and Owns It Like a Goddamn Diva at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)