Taapsee Pannu has a habit of serving us with her beautiful looks that exude her elegance and charm like anything! The actress was recently spotted doing promotions for her upcoming Bollywood movie 'Shabaash Mithu' which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee channeled the 'Women in Blue' spirit in a classic style by wearing a white corset top and blue leather skirt. Her sartorial look is fun and classy in equal measures! View pics of her fashionable and gorgeous outfit. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares About Playing Mithali Raj On-Screen, Says ‘It Was the Biggest Challenge Thrown at Me’

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's 'Women in Blue' Look from Shabaash Mithu Pormotions Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

